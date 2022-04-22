The Flash: "Funeral for a Friend" Synopsis Teases a Major Character Death

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "Funeral for a Friend", the fourteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode's synopsis, and arguably even its title, seem to indicate that some sort of character death is in the cards. It remains to be seen exactly which character that could be, much less what the ramifications of their passing could have on Team Flash — but according to showrunner Eric Wallace, it will go into an emotional and permanent territory. You can check out the synopsis for "Funeral for a Friend" below!

"HONOR THE FALLEN – Team Flash uses the distraction of a bank robbing Meta to detract from the grief of losing someone they love. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Jeff Hersh."

"So, at the end of Episode 11, 'Resurrection,' Deathstorm showed up and revealed himself," Wallace explained in a recent interview with TV Insider. "But what was not revealed is the true reason he's back. That will be revealed. Everything about why he is back, his plan, what he wants and how it'll affect Team Flash forever will be revealed in [next week's episode], 'Death Rises'. Deathstorm might even achieve victories we never saw coming. It's going to be devastating."

"Why he's back is not what people think it is," Wallace continued. "Sometimes-and this is a very very big hint-sometimes the bigger the villain, the simpler the motivation. IT's not always some crazy, convoluted Machiavellian plan. The working title for this graphic novel, which is not a spoiler, was 'The Blackfire Hauntings.' When I first pitched my crazy ideas, my staff looked at me like, 'What? Are you out of your mind? That sounds like a horror movie.' And I went, 'Yes, it is a horror movie. We're going to do The Flash's version of a horror film over several episodes.' And once they got past that, then the excitement set in."

With the question of the show's long-term future also being debated about, there's no telling how this character death could influence the larger show going forward, and what corners of DC lore might be folded in along with that.

The Flash airs Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW. "Funeral for a Friend" will air on May 11th.