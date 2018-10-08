‘The Flash’: Funko Debuts First Look at Killer Frost Pop After Criticism From Fans

Fans have had quite a reaction to Funko’s latest wave of The Flash POP figures, and it looks like the company is starting to make up for the whole snafu.

Earlier today, the company debuted the newest wave of The Flash figures, which were soon criticised online for focusing entirely on the series’ male characters. Since then, Funko has attempted to remedy the criticism, debuting the first look at a POP of Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker), which will be a shared exclusive during New York Comic Con.

We were going to surprise you next week, but why wait… Killer Frost is our first NYCC exclusive reveal! And don’t worry, she IS a shared exclusive- more details next week! @dpanabaker #FunkoNYCC #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/c0Lew5vr5G — Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 13, 2018

In a second tweet, Funko acknowledged the backlash about the lack of female characters in The Flash line, hinting that they will be “passing on” the comments.

We hear your demands for more female @CW_TheFlash Pop!s and we WILL pass it on, we promise! — Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 13, 2018

The lack of female representation in The Flash‘s POP line has been a pretty prominent topic today, in part thanks to the tweets from Panabaker and series star Candice Patton. In a series of tweets, Patton suggested the various female characters that Funko could still make into POPs, ranging from her and Panabaker’s characters to Jesse Quick (Violet Beane), Nora Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), and Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet).

Missed opportunity for some kickass female characters on our show. Next time? Iris

Caitlin

Jesse Quick

Gypsy

Cecile

Nora //t.co/H4qNGHBYoQ — Candice Patton (@candicepatton) September 13, 2018

While the Killer Frost POP definitely is a good start, many have rallied beyond Patton’s desire for more female characters on The Flash to be made into POPs. As many would argue, there’s definitely cause to celebrate the show’s female characters, even in action figure form.

“For so long our cast was just two women, [myself and Danielle Panabaker],” Patton said in a recent interview. “My question was always like, ‘When are we getting more women?” We’d go through another season and we’d add a male. And then the next season, we’d add another male. We’re going into Season 5, we just added two women of color [Jessica Parker Kennedy and Danielle Nicolet] on our show as series regulars, bringing our number of female regulars on the show up to four, which is amazing. I mean, if you would have said that to my 14-year-old self, there’s no way I would have believed you.”

Even within the Arrowverse as a whole, there’s a lot of untapped potential in regards to POPs, with only five female characters – Black Canary, White Canary, Hawkgirl, Speedy, and Felicity Smoak – getting figures thus far.

What do you think of this Killer Frost Funko POP? What female characters from the Arrowverse do you want to see made into POPs next? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.