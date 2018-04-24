‘The Flash’ Goes Inside “Fury Rogue” in New Video

The CW has released a new promo for “Fury Rogue”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The episode will pick up with Team Flash after the death of Ralph Dibny. Last week, The Thinker/Clifford DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) outsmarted the team and ended up not just absorbing the bus metas at STAR Labs but taking Ralph’s (Hartley Sawyer) life as well. As you can see in the clip above, that loss is something that Barry (Grant Gustin) is dealing with in an unexpected way.

“This episode, it’s right after the death of Ralph Dibny,” executive producer Todd Helbing explains. “Barry is kind of the only one that is moving forward and he’s not reacting to Ralph’s death in the way that I think everybody would assume.”

The episode will also see Team Flash in the unique situation of needing to get Neil Borman/Fallout (Ryan Alexander McDonald) to a safe location where he can be more adequately protected from DeVoe. However, Helbing explains that since the team can’t bring him to STAR Labs, they need to come up with a plan DeVoe won’t expect — and it involves a trip to Earth-X.

“Fallout, one of the bus metas created earlier in the season that has safely been in Tracy Brand’s laboratory is in danger of DeVoe getting him,” Helbing said. “They need a plan that’s sort of out of the box to transport Fallout into a more secure facility. They can’t bring him to STAR Labs, obviously everybody can bust into STAR Labs, so they want to take him to an ARGUS facility. They need somebody that can help them that DeVoe won’t see coming so they travel to Earth-X and they get Leo Snart.”

Of course, Snart isn’t the only Earth-X doppelganger making an appearance in tonight’s episode. As we’ve seen in photos for “Fury Rogue”, Arrow’s Katie Cassidy will make an appearance tonight playing what appears to be the Earth-X version of Laurel Lance/Black Siren.

As Arrowverse fans know, The Flash introduced Black Siren at the end of season two, allowing her to make the jump over to Arrow around a year later. Throughout this season, Black Siren has been a major part of the main ensemble of villains, and currently is working with Season 6 big bad Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).

Siren to play a big role in last week’s episode of Arrow, which will saw her and Diaz trying to tighten their hold on Star City. Her role in that episode — which saw her appearing to question Diaz’s motivations — the appearance of “Siren-X” on The Flash could be an interesting mirror, especially with Siren’s redemption currently being a topic of discussion.

“I do think there’s room for redemption — although maybe, personally, I’m just too forgiving of a person.” Cassidy explained during a recent interview. “If someone killed [someone else], you can’t forgive that kind of stuff here on our Earth, but definitely I think there’s room for redemption. I think she has a lot of explaining to do and understanding.”

Are you excited to see Citizen Cold and Siren-X come to The Flash? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Fury Rogue” will air on April 24th.