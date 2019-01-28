‘The Flash’ Gets Their Metahuman Cure in “Cause and XS” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Cause and XS,” the episode of The Flash set to air on February 12.

As the title suggests, it is another episode centered on Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Barry and Iris’s daughter who goes by the superhero name XS. Recently, we talked to Kennedy about what it means to have been so embraced by the cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s so special. When I booked this gig, I was like ‘THis’ll be cool, this’ll be great.’ Now that I’m a part of it, it’s so much more than cool,” Kennedy told ComicBook.com during a recent interview. “It’s epic and special and beautiful and I’ve got so much more of a fan base even though I’ve been a working actor for a long time. That says something about the show and how awesome the show is. I’m very grateful for that, and I’m really grateful for an amazing cast, an amazing crew, and really happy that Todd Helbing asked me to do this in the first place.”

Her role has been big this season and only promises to get bigger; the show’s midseason finale (and hundredth episode) revealed that her time-travel was being done in conjunction with an imprisoned Eobard Thawne. Given that so much of her backstory leads into the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” it seems likely that Nora’s significant part in the storyline will continue through midseason next year, when that event is the CW’s line-wide network crossover.

A teaser for next week’s episode suggests that Barry and the rest of Team Flash may learn in this week’s episode that there is something going on between herself and Thawne, as they are moving through a physical manifestation of her subconscious.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Cause and XS” below.

IRIS’S LIFE IS THREATENED

After Iris (Candice Patton) lands in serious danger, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) races to save her mother. Barry (Grant Gustin) puts the finishing touches on the metahuman cure, leaving Cisco (Carlos Valdes) with a rare night off so he decides to take Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park) on a date. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Jeff Hersh.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Cause and XS” will premiere on February 12.