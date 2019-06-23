‘The Flash’s Grant Gustin Speaks Out on ‘Arrow’ Ending, Calls Stephen Amell a Legend

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action]It’s the end of an era for DC Comics and The CW, as we will see the end of Arrow after eight seasons. But the universe will continue as shows like The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman are likely to carry on the legacy of the Arrowverse.
The Flash star Grant Gustin took to social media to recognize the impact of Arrow and how it paved the way for superhero series on television, as well as praise star Stephen Amell for his own influence.
It kinda just hit me this morning that Arrow will be leaving us next year. Ever since I started doing this, it’s always been “Flash & Arrow” (or really this should of said “Arrow & Flash” on it’s cover….right, Stephen?)We don’t get to see a lot of each other, because we both work very similar schedules, on different shows, for 9 1/2 months out of the year. But when we’re brought together for those grueling crossover episodes, it always results in something pretty special. And not JUST a special kind of hell. It’s just absolutely bananas to stand around with that many people in super suits, and get paid to play make believe on tv. It’s something that wouldn’t happen year after year if it weren’t for the groundwork that Arrow, Stephen and the whole cast and crew laid for us. Not just that, but Stephen has always brought a different kind of passion to his show and the whole Arrowverse. It’s always been clear to me how much it means to Stephen to have the privilege of getting to go on this journey as Oliver Queen. And how much care he’s always put towards it. I will never forget ohh soo many memories we shared together during our hundreds, if not thousands of hours of crossover filming. Thank you to everyone who was a part of making Arrow for letting me come on this journey with you all. Congratulations on a badass show that will live on forever. I’ll never forget binge watching season one and being scared shitless my first day on set, seeing you all in person. Stephen, you’re a legend. Maybe this means we can hang out more?
It seems like everyone was surprised when the end of Arrow was announced, which came via announcement by Amell himself. The actor who has played Oliver Queen for the better part of a decade took to Twitter to reveal Arrow’s eighth season would be its last.
“Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life… but you can’t be a vigilante forever,” Amell tweeted. “Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There’s so much to say… for now I just want to say thank you.”
Fans can see the final season of Arrow, likely culminating with the crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” later this fall.
