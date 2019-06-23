‘The Flash’s Grant Gustin Speaks Out on ‘Arrow’ Ending, Calls Stephen Amell a Legend

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action]It’s the end of an era for DC Comics and The CW, as we will see the end of Arrow after eight seasons. But the universe will continue as shows like The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman are likely to carry on the legacy of the Arrowverse.

The Flash star Grant Gustin took to social media to recognize the impact of Arrow and how it paved the way for superhero series on television, as well as praise star Stephen Amell for his own influence.

It seems like everyone was surprised when the end of Arrow was announced, which came via announcement by Amell himself. The actor who has played Oliver Queen for the better part of a decade took to Twitter to reveal Arrow’s eighth season would be its last.

“Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life… but you can’t be a vigilante forever,” Amell tweeted. “Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There’s so much to say… for now I just want to say thank you.”

Fans can see the final season of Arrow, likely culminating with the crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” later this fall.

