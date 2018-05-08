‘The Flash’: “Harry and the Harrisons” Featurette Released

The CW has released a new featurette for “Harry and the Harrisons”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The episode will herald the return of Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff) as a potential ally for Team Flash as they look for ways to fight Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands) and his Enlightenment. But tapping an adversary for assistance isn’t the only curious partnership that the episode will feature. They will need to reach out to some slightly familiar faces to help Harry (Tom Cavanagh), too.

As Team Flash has recently found out Harry damaged his brain when he used the Thinking Cap device at full Dark Matter capacity and that, as a result, he is progressively losing his intelligence. While the team is committed to helping save Harry, progress has been slow while Harry’s decline has accelerated and, according to executive producer Todd Helbing, they need to call in for reinforcements. You can check out the featurette in the video above.

“Nobody has been able to sort of figure out how to help Harry get his intelligence back and his intelligence declining is accelerating,” Helbing explains. “They bring in the Council of Wells who, now that they see that Harry is the ‘dumb dumb’ as they call him they don’t have any time for him. There’s a whole multiverse of Harrison Wells out there that are all smart, let’s go find them, we’ll get a new Council, you know, be Harry and the Harrisons.”

First appearing in “When Harry Met Harry”, the original Council of Wells was a group of Harrison Wells doppelgangers from various Earths in the multiverse who came together in the hopes of getting ahead of The Thinker. It did not work and was quickly disbanded, but now, with Harry’s mind in danger, a new group might be their only hope. As it sounds like it will be a different group of Wellses, it will be interesting to see which versions show up especially since Cavanagh told ComicBook.com previously that he has several variations of his character up his sleeve.

“I remember Steve Van Zandt saying that Bruce Springsteen always has a number of songs in the scrapbook, ready to go,” Cavanagh said. “Steve’s quote was, ‘It’s really annoying.’ I’m that way with characters. I have a number of them. It’s just a question of, ‘Well, do we want ten? Do we want two?’ We had a number of them at first. I was like, ‘Listen, the show The Flash should be about the Flash, and not about Wells. So, what will happen is if we do ten, we will end up cutting all their stuff because we can only really afford to have three or four scenes in this arc. We thought it best that we pare it down.’ We went from 10 to six to four, or so. And, so, I think it’s unfortunate the Russian didn’t see the light of day. But, if this show keeps going, there will be plenty of time.”

The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Harry and the Harrisons” debuts on May 8.

