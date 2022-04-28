The Flash Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed in "Death Rises"

✖

Last time on The Flash, what seemed like a happy and hopeful moment — the resurrection of Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) — turned into something far darker and more sinister. The final moments of "Resurrection" revealed that it wasn't Ronnie that Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) had brought out of torment within the Black Flame but instead given form to the terrifying entity Deathstorm instead. Now that Deathstorm's been made corporeal, things are about to get far more dangerous and more deadly not just for Team Flash, but for all of Central City as well and it's all hands on deck. to stop him. Need to find out what happened on this week's episode of The Flash? We've got you covered with our recap, but just know there are full spoilers beyond this point for "Death Rises."

The episode opens with a creepy voiceover calling life an aberration. It's Deathstorm, explaining that he's come to take life and introducing himself to Caitlin. He tells her he is complete thanks to her and then attacks her, saying he will return the favor. However, before he can finish, The Flash interrupts. Deathstorm promises to return to finish the job. Caitlin is dazed but appears to be unharmed. She tells the team about Deathstorm and that it's not Ronnie and it's not human. Now the team needs to figure out why Deathstorm Caitlin and figure out how to stop Deathstorm once and for all.

Cecile senses that Barry is not just scared but hurting and he reveals that Iris has been missing, but he gets a text that iris has returned. He races home, but Iris won't let him touch her. He comforts her anyway. She tells him that when she was in the Still Force this time, she didn't see her future and is worried she doesn't have one. Elsewhere, a man waiting at a bus stop with a bouquet of flowers is attacked by Deathstorm and killed.

While trying to wait for Deon, Barry gets called away by the CCPD. They are overrun with reports of deaths because of Deathstorm. Kramer calls for all hands on deck and The Flash has to tell her that they don't currently know how to fight Deathstorm. The Flash reassures her that they will find his weakness. Kramer advises the police on the situation and tells them not to engage with Deathstorm and also put Central City on lockdown. At STAR Labs, Team Flash keeps hitting only dead ends. After realizing that Caitlin is struggling, Barry realizes that they can use Cecile to find Deathstorm via emotions.

They come up with the plan and Cecile is on board even with the risks. Meanwhile, Caitlin and Frost talk and Caitlin blames herself for the situation. At Barry and Iris' home, Deon finally shows up. Turns out the Still Force is even messed up for him — he's infected, too. He also can't see Iris' future. The situation is getting dire. Deon comes up with the idea to use a tracker on iris just in case she gets lost in time again. However, a moment later, he says that there is something wrong and then disappears himself.

Chester gets a device going and Cecile gets to work trying to find Deathstorm with her empath powers. However, they discover that the call is coming from inside the house, essentially and when Cecile opens her eyes, Deathstorm speaks through her. He's taken over Cecile now and tells Barry and Chester that they can't stop him and the only way they can survive is to give up Caitlin. Deathstorm says that he can't be stopped because even when you deal with grief, there's always the smallest bit left. Deathstorm releases Cecile and she tells him that Deathstorm is never going to stop trying to take Caitlin. In the hall, Allegra is confronted by her dead cousin, Esperanza.

Allegra and Esperanza fight, but when Barry gets there, she's gone. Allegra tells Barry that whatever confronted her fired back at her. Back at the loft, Iris and Sue talk. Iris has another weird time episode and Sue tries to talk her through it, telling her to concentrate on the present and if that fails, anchor herself to Nora and Bart. It works. Iris doesn't disappear. At STAR, Barry is also struggling and Joe goes to give him a pep talk, reminding him that all he has to do is be someone willing to fight no matter the odds and they'll figure it out. He tells him to trust himself.

Elsewhere, Caitlin and Frost realize they are not alone and sure enough, Frost is attacked by Deathstorm. With her out of the way, he turns to Caitlin. He takes her but the team has no idea where he's taking her. The Flash heads out in pursuit but he can't reach them as they are too high. Instead, The Flash uses some fancy property of his new boots to literally ride the lightning and catch up, but Deathstorm disappears with Caitlin into some sort of portal. Caitlin and Deathstorm come out of the portal elsewhere, somewhere there is a carnival going on and Deathstorm kills numerous people to power himself. That's when Deathstorm reveals he doesn't plan to kill Caitlin, he's going to transform her into his bride and that he travelled across the stars for her. The Flash races there and finds her with a weird glowing energy in her eyes and she tells him that Deathstorm said she isn't ready yet.

Back at STAR Labs, Caitlin goes over her own medical tests and she's fine, but her cells are in a weird state so she's not really aging. She's also dealing with a massive amount of grief inside of her. She tells him about what Deathstorm said about wanting to make Caitlin his bride and they realize he's going to gather up more grief and come to get her. Caitlin keeps having weird pain. Barry talks to Allegra and Chester and says that he recognizes what is inside the portal — it's just like the singularity Chester was dealing with when we met him in Season 6. It gives Chester the idea to use transdimensional particles by re-fitting the MAC from Season 6 to use as a weapon against Deathstorm. Frost volunteers to become the Anti-Deathstorm.

Back at the loft, Iris wakes up and finds herself confronted by Eddie Thawne who says it's so good to see her.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.