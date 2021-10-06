The Flash: Jay Garrick Confirmed to Return For Season 8

This week, John Wesley Shipp brought Jay Garrick to DC’s Stargirl but fans of The CW’s The Flash will also get to see the beloved character when that series returns for Season 8 as well. According to Shipp, he and Eric Wallace have discussed exploring the relationship between Jay and Bart Allen in the upcoming season with Shipp confirming to CBR that he will be heading back to work on The Flash soon.



“I would… and they’ve set it up,” Shipp said about returning to The Flash. “I can tell you that I will be going back in about a week and a half to shoot more Flash.”



“I’m not sure exactly what time it will be, but Eric Wallace and I have discussed having the opportunity to explore Jay Garrick as a mentor that we missed with Wally,” he continued. “There was an opportunity with Wally, but we missed it. I would love now to be able to fulfill that playing Jay, that relationship that they set up and that Jordan Fisher set up and the writers set up so beautifully in those last two [Flash] episodes.”



The relationship between Jay and Bart is something that was an important element of the two-part Season 7 finale and Shipp previously spoke with ComicBook.com about how much he enjoyed getting to play Jay in that capacity.



“So, yeah. It’s so important in this relationship with Bart. I miss the whole mentoring thing that I thought might happen with Wally,” Shipp said. “So I think I’m going to get to have some of that with Bart because of course, they’re setting it up that Bart has come back because Uncle Jay, he calls him Uncle Jay, and when Jay finds that out in the next episode is a very funny moment. I can’t wait for you to see it. So there’s this connection that Bart and Jay have that transcends even some father-son tension that Bart and Barry may or may not have. You know what I mean? So you hit the thing right on the head that makes me the happiest about the way they’re using me this time.”



The Flash will return for Season 8 on Tuesday, November 16.



Are you excited we’ll get more of Shipp as Jay Garrick in Season 8 of The Flash? Let us know in the comments.