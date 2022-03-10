The Flash: Jessica Parker Kennedy on Potential for Nora to Return After “Impulsive Excessive Disorder”

The Flash returned tonight on The CW, picking up where Season 7 left off with the West-Allen siblings Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) returning to the future after having helped Team Flash with the Godspeed War. Of course, when they got back to their home time, they discovered a timeline out of whack and soon went back to the past — specifically December 31, 2013 — to set things right again. Now, with the timeline seemingly secure, Bart and Nora are back in 2049, but that doesn’t mean it’s not possible we won’t see them again.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Jessica Parker Kennedy couldn’t definitively say that fans of The Flash would see Nora again but did suggest that given the nature of the timeline it was certainly possible with time travel being a lot like trying to put toothpaste back into the tube.

“I think when I think of the show, the timeline gives me so much anxiety,” Kennedy said. “It’s sort of like when I think of The Flash, I think of when you squeeze toothpaste out of your toothpaste tube, but then you’re kind of trying to shove it back in like it was when you first bought it at the store. And that’s the thing. It never really quite goes back perfectly the way that it once was. And yeah, it’s sort of like this constant thing where there are always repercussions to every time they dabble with going to the future, with going to the past. So, I think there’s certainly room for Nora and Bart to possible have to come back and help out again. I would say the likelihood is there.”

As for this return to The Flash, Kennedy said that getting to sort of revisit the origins of the series and work with some of the original cast members, specifically Rick Cosnett, was a lovely and surreal experience.

“It’s definitely a surreal feeling and such an honor to have been able to work with him,” she said. “And you watch the pilot, and it is. It’s surreal. It’s very, very cool to be working with the OGs. And Rick is the sweetest, loveliest, most delightful, just wonderful human and so gracious. And he was such a joy. He was so pleasant to work with, and we had a lot of fun. I would love to work with him more.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.