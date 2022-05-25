The Flash "Keep it Dark" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Keep it Dark", the seventeenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, June 8th. As was previously announced, "Keep it Dark" will see series star Danielle Panabaker step behind the camera to direct again and will mark the third episode in a row this season to be directed by those involved directly with the Arrowverse. Eric Wallace directed last week's "Into the Still Force" and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz is helming this week's "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen".

The episode will see The Flash going off the grid while dealing with a new meta while things sound like they are about to get pretty intense at CC Citizen Media as well. You can check the episode synopsis for yourself out below.

"DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi."

Last week during The CW's scheduling call ahead of the network's upfronts presentation, network president Mark Pedowitz revealed that they are having discussions about the future of The Flash. The series was previously renewed for a ninth season and that season will debut in 2023 as part of the network's mid-season programming. While fans have been wondering if Season 9 will be the last for The Flash, Pedowitz said that no determination has been made.

"We have a lot of questions about how to go forward," Pedowitz said. "We have not made any determination, nor has the studio."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Keep it Dark" airs June 8th.

Are you looking forward to Panabaker's next episode as director? What are your thoughts about The Flash premiering midseason next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!