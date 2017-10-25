‘The Flash’ Star Keiynan Lonsdale Reflects On Coming Out

The Flash‘s Keiynan Lonsdale came out earlier this year, and it sounds like he couldn’t be happier about the experience.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at GSLEN’s Respect Awards: Los Angeles, Lonsdale reflected on his experience of coming out, which began with an Instagram post back in May. As he explained, going public about his sexuality wasn’t actual his initial intention.

“I never had any plans to come out until I was like in my 80s.” Lonsdale, who plays Wally West/Kid Flash on the CW’s The Flash, explained. “Until then I’d just live a nice sad life.”

But now that Lonsdale has come out, and been embraced by his fans and Flash co-stars, he is thankful for the process.

“It’s been a wonderful experience, a very welcoming experience.” Lonsdale revealed. “We have the power to change that outcome ourselves and if you come out and you’re proud of it and you’re proud of yourself then people are proud for you. It’s infectious.”

Part of that experience, according to Lonsdale, has been hearing from LGBTQ fans from all over the world.

“I have kids contact me from Nigeria.” Lonsdale added. “I’m part Nigerian and now they can see someone on TV and reach out to me on social media from the other side of the world. It’s amazing. To hear them say they feel better about themselves, it means the world to me.”

The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.