The Flash Joins the Post-Crisis Arrowverse With “Marathon” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Marathon,” the first new episode of The Flash to air following the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The episode, which centers on Iris facing down a dangerous organization determined to do her harm, will air on February 4, a week after the final episode of Arrow. With his destiny to die in the Crisis now behind him, there’s a wide-open future ahead of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). What he chooses to do with it is the real question, but he will have to figure out what the new rules are in this re-established multiverse before he can get too deep into things.

There will be a lot of speculation that the organization Iris is after is the shadowy organization Spyral, as seen in Grayson and Nightwing comics. Producers have been reluctant to confirm or deny that…but then again, “Crisis” has made everyone pretty cagey for a while now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check the official synopsis for “Marathon” out below.

“Marathon” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’s (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett.

Following the events of “Crisis,” Barry is expected to take on more of a leadership role among Earth Prime’s heroes; at the conclusion of the Crisis, he donated the STAR Labs building that they used as a Hall of Justice during “Invasion!” to house a new alliance of heroes that is suspiciously similar to the Justice League of America, including Barry himself alongside Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). This likely sets up not just the League but also a structure for future crossovers, since that means there is one representative from each of the confirmed superhero series that will be on The CW next season (and two from Supergirl).

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Marathon” will premiere on February 4. You can get caught up on The Flash as well as on “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on the CW’s app and CW Seed.