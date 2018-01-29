'Glee's Max Adler To Play Pyro Villain On ‘The Flash'

Glee alum Max Adler will join The Flash as new character Jaco Birch, FlashTVNews reports.

(Photo: FOX)

Adler's character is described as "an obsessive music fanatic who worships at the alter of classic heavy metal," and as a band roadie who "loves to set things on fire."

Adler will make his Flash debut in March.

He's the latest Glee alumni to make the jump to The CW's Arrowverse, following Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/Flash), Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers/Supergirl), Blake Jenner (Adam Foster), and Darren Criss (Music Meister).

The actor appeared as Dave Karofsky in 29 episodes of the musical comedy drama between 2009 and 2015. He has several TV credits to his name, including stints on Switched at Birth and The Young and the Restless, with appearances on The Big Bang Theory and Criminal Minds.

The most famous Flash villain to utilize fire is Mick Rory-slash-Heat Wave, who is portrayed by Dominic Purcell in DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.