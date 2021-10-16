The Flash Fans Can’t Get Enough of Michael Keaton’s Batman Return in DC FanDome Teaser

The Bat is back! More than 30 years after first donning the cowl on-screen in Tim Burton’s Batman, Michael Keaton has returned to play the Caped Crusader once again. It’s long been known that Keaton would be playing a version of Batman in The Flash, the reality-hopping movie hitting theaters in 2022. During the DC FanDome presentationn on Saturday, Ezra Miller introduced the very sneak peek of the film, and it gave fans everywhere a glimpse of Keaton’s return.

There wasn’t a whole lot to see from Keaton’s Batman, but it was more than enough to get everyone excited. One shot showed the back of Keaton’s iconic cowl walking through a Batcave, and the actor was featured in a short voiceover. There was even a hint of his beloved Batmobile hiding underneath a tarp.

While folks were understandably excited about most of the things featured in The Flash‘s first teaser, the biggest topic of conversation online instantly turned to Keaton’s highly anticipated comeback. As you’d expect, everyone is freaking out.

Take a look at some of the reactions below!

