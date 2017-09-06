The Flash: Monster Live Recap

The Flash Season 3 Episode 5 Monster starts out with Barry living at Cisco’s since he moved out. While they sit down to eat breakfast, they discuss the new Wells and how they aren’t sure about him yet.

Meanwhile Caitlyn visits her mom at her office, where they seem to have a quite tense relationship. She asks her mom about helping her with a patient and a recent paper she wrote when BAM! Caitlyn angrily hits a desk shattering it into pure ice, “MOM! I’m the patient!”

Back at STAR Labs, the new Wells is trying hard to make a good impression by preparing everyones perfect coffee, sucking up to Team Flash. HR suggests some team building exercises, but Cisco promptly stops him and suggests he steps back to observe.

When everyone notices that Caitlyn is missing, they discover she left a message saying she will be gone for a few days, but don’t touch her pizza pockets.

Back at the Central City police department, Julian is tattling on Barry to the Captain because he doesn’t follow the rules and violates privacy. Cisco calls to tell Barry there is a problem downtown, but all the traffic cams are down.

He speeds to the scene to find a GIANT ALIEN-LIKE MONSTER smashing its way through town!

WHAT is that thing? Barry tries to explain the monster to Cisco which has multiple arms and legs and bashing them around all over the street, when Iris shows up to report from the scene.

Then the monster just…DISAPPEARS into thin air.

Back at STAR Labs they are trying to figure out how to stop the thing, if it comes back, when HR suggests using special robes from his Earth to tie it down. Barry mentions that he noticed a transformer blow up without the monster even touching it.

Back at Caityln’s mom’s office, Nigel takes her to the lab to test her powers and hopefully help her. Again, these two ladies just don’t get along.

Barry approaches Julian back at CCPD and tries to start over with him by suggesting they try to change their relationship. Barry GULPS and lies through his teeth and says he wants to learn from Julian and asks to shadow him for a day.

Back at the lab, Caitlyn explains to her mom when she started noticing her powers. They start to argue about how MOMMY always has to save her and it’s her own fault for running off to Central City instead of staying at her moms company.CAT FIGHT!

Turns out Caitlyn can absorb a massive amount of energy.

Back at STAR labs HR won’t shut up about some Sweaty Man movie so Cisco takes a break, leaving HR behind. HR pulls out a special pen-like recording device and says, “Plan intact, no one knows why I’m here.”

Seriously, MOM? Caitlyn tries to talk to her mom about how scared she is by what’s happening to her, which turns into talking about her fathers death. Her mom says she couldn’t get through the pain and couldn’t even look at Caitlyn saying that she wouldn’t understand how she felt.

At that moment Caitlyn reveals to her mother that her husband died last year. Mom says, “sorry” and walks away.

Cut to Barry and Julian on the scene of the GIANT monster, remember Barry is shadowing him on the case. They notice a pattern with the electrical lines when a police car flashes and the MONSTER RETURNS. Transformers are exploding left and right throwing them both to the ground.

Caitlyn decides to leave, but Nigel locks her inside of a room. He threatens her and she freezes his arm. Her mom busts in and tries to calm her down by saying she is sorry and that she will take care of Nigel and “Just GO!”

Barry asks Julian why he hates metahumans so much, when Julian reveals that he’s mad he wasn’t chosen to be a metahuman to do good things. Barry explains that being a metahuman probably isn’t all that great. Julian gets upset and ends the internship.

Back at STAR Labs HW is blabbing away as Cisco and Barry are trying to figure out what the deal is with the Monster. They both realize that HR isn’t really helping he’s just repeating things they’ve already said.

Cut to CCPD, Iris is encouraging Joe to go out with the DA, when the Captain walks out saying,”Load up ALL THE TASKS FORCES!” Julian knows where the MONSTER is going to hit next and it’s somewhere crowded with innocent people.

Back at STAR Labs Barry and Cisco find the secret recording pen and HR catches them! HR reveals that the recording is because he is writing a novel about his adventures. He keeps repeating that he is a scientist and novelist and that’s all there is to it. Still seems…fishy.

Caitlyn retuns just as the MONSTER comes back!

Barry rushes to the scene and Team Flash tells him to take him down just like in The Empire Strikes back. IT’S A HOLOGRAM!

HR is trying to use a computer but can’t figure it out so Cisco calls him a, “FAKE!” that doesn’t know anything because he doesn’t know what a computer is.

The Task Force starts shooting bullets but they go right through the MONSTER. Barry yells at Joe to stop shooting just as he stops a stray bullet from killing a woman. They notice that Julian is missing.

Julian approaches a kid on a computer who is controlling the MONSTER who won’t surrender until The Flash shows up and stops him in a jif. A KID? Julian thanks The Flash for his help and puts the kid in handcuffs.

Joe talks to the kid about why he would put all of those people in danger. The kid explains that he is bullied at school and just wanted to feel powerful for once. Joe tells him that there will still be consequences, but he can still turn all of this around. POOR KID.

Back at STAR Labs, HR explains to Team Flash that he’s the “idea man” or the face of STAR Labs on his own Earth, but everything fell apart. He really isn’t a scientist and doesn’t know how to do things. He explains that he can be a muse for the team and wants to prove himself. WEIRD.

Cisco asks Caitlyn where she’s been? She tells him she tried to patch things up with her mom, but doesn’t mention her powers.

Meanwhile Julian is upset that he almost killed a 15 year old kid, who was controlling the MONSTER. Julian tells Barry that he was an odd child from a wealthy family. He didn’t want to be like them so he ran away to become a scientist, but now he feels powerless against stopping the metahumans.

A heart to heart ensues. Julian tells Barry he was wrong about The Flash being a no good metahuman.

Caitlyn’s mom sends her a message saying that her body is changing in ways that she doesn’t understand, but that the more she uses her powers, the harder they will be to reverse. As her mom is telling her NOT to use her powers, Caitlyn’s hands FREEZE a desk.

Too bad Caitlyn doesn’t have control over her powers…