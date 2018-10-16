‘The Flash’ Movie Pushes Production Start Date to Late 2019

It looks like DC Comics fans might have to wait a bit longer to see Ezra Miller‘s The Flash speed into theaters again.

According to a new report from Variety, the start of filming for the upcoming Flash solo film has been pushed back, due to tweaks being made to the film’s script. While previous reports had suggested that the project would begin filming in March of 2019, that now has been postponed to sometime in late 2019, with the goal of hitting a 2021 release date.

Apparently, this new production start date is partially due to Miller’s other role under the Warner Bros. umbrella, playing Credence in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The third Fantastic Beasts installment is reportedly set to begin filming in July of 2019, so pushing Flash back to a later date will cause less scheduling conflicts.

The Flash film, which still does not currently have a title, has gone through quite an array of evolutions since the DC Extended Universe’s origins. Both Rick Famuyiwa and Seth Grahame-Smith were attached to the project at different points in time, but departed due to creative differences. A new draft of the film began to be crafted in early 2017, with the project later adopting, and then dropping, a title of Flashpoint. In March of this year, Game Night and Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were brought on to the project, and are still attached to the project at this point and time.

“Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn’t completely have his shit together like Superman does,” Daley explained in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more of a ground-level superhero.”

“It’s a relatable way in to a superhero movie in some of the same ways that Peter Parker was for the Marvel side of things,” Goldstein added.

While details about the Flash film are still under wraps, fans can expect Miller and Kiersey Clemons to lead the project, with the latter finally making her debut as Iris West after being cut from Justice League.

“Imagine if I said no? Imagine if I was, like, I’m cut out of the whole thing?” Clemons joked in a recent appearance on Conan. “We talked about it before though, so that’s not going to happen. I’m gonna be in The Flash… I’m Iris West!”

What do you think of the latest update for the Flash film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!