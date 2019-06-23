The Flash Fanart Imagines KJ Apa as the DCEU’s Wally West

The DC Extended Universe is in the middle of a bit of an evolution at the moment, and the upcoming The Flash movie is no exception. A new piece of fanart from Instagram user subi.ozil imagines a pretty unique direction for the film to head in. The piece, which you can check out below, imagines Riverdale star K.J. Apa as a theoretical big-screen version of Wally West.

While there is absolutely nothing indicating that Wally is heading to the DCEU, this fanart does a pretty good job of imagining how that would look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In recent months, several conflicting reports have come out about The Flash movie’s status, and whether or not Barry Allen actor Ezra Miller would be a part of that. Ever since Miller made his debut as Barry Allen in Justice League, he’s expressed an excitement in starring in his own solo film.

“Nothing is ever certain in this world, but as certain as things get, we’re making a f-cking crazy-dope Flash movie,” Miller shared in a 2018 interview. “It’s one of my great life dreams, and just the fact that we’re on the way—anyone who knows about Barry Allen knows he may arrive late, very late, but once he gets there, it’s all solved. We have to trust.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Miller was writing his own version of the script alongside comic writer Grant Morrison, which would be “significantly darker” than the one penned by co-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Not a lot was said about that in the months since, which, combined with the fact that Miller’s contract reportedly ended in May, didn’t seem to bode confidence. A recent report from Variety seems to have changed the tide a little bit, hinting that Miller will work on the film after finishing the third Fantastic Beasts film.

Would you want to see K.J. Apa play Wally West? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.