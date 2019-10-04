The Flash Prepares For Crisis in “Dead Man Running”

Barry Allen is preparing for the Crisis, and potentially for his death, in the third episode of The Flash‘s upcoming sixth season, titled “Dead Man Running.” The CW has released the official synopsis for the episode, in which Ralph Dibny also has a big subplot involving secrets buried in his past. It is hard to imagine how The Flash will keep the intensity at the same level in 2020, given that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” has literally been looming over the series since the pilot, and Barry will apparently spend the first month of the season worried about his own death. You can check out the official synopsis below.

GET READY FOR A KILLER PARTY – Knowing that Crisis is only weeks away, Barry (Grant Gustin) prepares a member of Team Flash for life without him while hunting a terrifying meta-human with an unquenchable thirst. Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) uncovers a family secret. Sarah Boyd directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Thomas Pound.

The Flash returns for its sixth season this fall, pitting Barry Allen against new and old foes while on an apparent suicide run toward the destiny he has been hoping to avoid since the series premiered. Way back in 2014, fans learned that — as in the comics — Barry Allen would give his life in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, helping to turn back the Anti-Monitor and save the multiverse. That event would take place in May of 2024…or so we all thought. Due to some changes to the timestream during the last season of The Flash, Barry’s date with destiny has been moved up to December 2019, when all five of The CW’s interconnected DC Comics shows will cross over for “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” and fans will get to see how Barry tries to outrun his fate.

The Flash season six will debut on October 8, 2019. “Dead Man Running” will debut on October 22.