The Flash: “Resurrection” Photos Released

The CW has released a few photos for “Resurrection”, the eleventh episode of The Flash‘s eighth season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, April 13th. This week’s episode saw a startling development in the Black Flame situation with the final moments of the episode seeming to confirm that Black Flame may actually be Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell), formerly half of Firestorm and Caitlin Snow’s (Danielle Panabaker) deceased husband when the entity spoke to her in his voice and in his words. Now, Caitlin is determined to help him—with or without Team Flash’s help.

“WHISPERS AND SCREAMS – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the “Black Flame” from hurting anyone else meanwhile Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger. Emily Palizzi directed the episode written by Greg Beeman.”

Videos by ComicBook.com





‘What’s more inconvenient as you’re starting to date than to have your ex-husband show up?” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I mean part of that’s actually very funny. It’s comedic. I’m not saying it’s the funniest storyline, so please don’t get me wrong, because it’s not. It’s obviously very dramatic and intense, but it isn’t a coincidence that she starts to date and Robbie Amell is guesting on our show. It’s part of the complicated journey that she’s going to go on to really kind of find out who she is at her core, because that’s what we want to ask this season. Who is Caitlin? Oh, she’s a doctor. Well, does that really define her? Okay, she’s a member of Team Flash, but does that really define her? Who is she really? That’s what we’ll get to know in the middle of Season 8.”

“It was really nice to be back,” Amell previously told TV Line. “Most of my stuff is with Danielle and it was great to see her. We both have kids now, so it was really great to just catch up. And obviously, I have some stuff with Grant… It was really great to get to go back and kind of do something fun, which you’ll see.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Resurrection” will air on April 13th.