The Flash Reveals First Look at Elongated Man’s Symbol in “License to Elongate”

Tonight on The Flash, there was an unexpected first appearance — that of the Elongated Man’s logo. The insignia, which appears on Ralph Dibny’s costume in the comics, popped up on The Flash‘s latest episode, titled “License to Elongate,” when The Flash presented him to the public at a press conference as Central City’s latest hero — and pinned a button featuring the logo to his costume like a badge. That was significant in part because Barry is trying to prep the team for life after his death in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover…and in part because he was presenting it at the CCPD, where he presented Ralph with a badge, and then Joe West and Ralph pinned a medal of honor not on The Flash, but on CSI Barry Allen.

You can check out the logo in the image below. It isn’t the only one that Ralph has ever worn in the comics, but it is the most recognizable, and the one he wore during his days as part of the Justice League International.

One of the Flash’s most iconic allies, Dibny is a fast-talking private investigator with investigative skills that rival those of Batman. Upon discovering he has the power to stretch his body to any shape or form, Dibny came aboard the team last season in the hopes of using his new abilities to help Team Flash solve one of Central City’s greatest mysteries. First appearing in The Flash #112 in 1960, Ralph Dibny, the Elongated Man, was a brilliant detective who got his powers by creating a wonder drug that allowed him to reshape his body in remarkable ways. He used those powers and his natural intellect to become a beloved superhero, appearing primarily in backup stories in The Flash for years.

Like many Silver Age superheroes, he quickly paired up with the girl of his dreams and avoided the classic will-they-or-won’t-they of Lois Lane and Clark Kent by marrying Sue Dearborn — the current target of his investigation, who was just cast and will appear later this season. The pair were more true partners than most couples in comics at that point, and inseparable until death did they part (way later). Ralph would eventually become a member of the Justice League during the Satellite Era, and while his sense of humor, unusual use of his powers, and other Silver Age affectations kept him as a fairly light-hearted character, his role remained serious and he was good at his job. This would carry through and keep him relevant and beloved for years.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Arrow on The CW.