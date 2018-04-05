‘The Flash’ Star on How the Fight Against Devoe Will Impact Harry

The Flash‘s fourth season will pick up again very soon, and it sounds like things could soon be headed in an unexpected direction for one member of Team Flash.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Spoiler Room, The Flash star Carlos Valdes teased how the show’s fight against Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker will impact some of the team dynamics. Judging by his comments, it sounds like Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh) will be affected by The Thinker in a major way, something that will bleed over to his dynamic with Cisco.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The biggest secret weapon that Team Flash has at the moment is the Thinking Cap,” Valdes explained. “It seems to be the next logical step in taking down DeVoe is to match his intelligence. However, that situation starts to get complicated. Harry gets ahead of himself and some dark secrets come out that definitely complicate his relationship to the team, especially his relationship to Cisco.”

Considering how DeVoe’s hold on Team Flash has unfolded over the season – largely in the capturing and essentially killing of most of this season’s “Bus Metas” – this tease is certainly interesting. While The Flash audiences might not yet know what DeVoe’s full plan is, the fact that Harry will have an unusual approach to it – one that could mean badly for the rest of the team, sounds pretty ominous.

In a way, this almost appears to parallel the approach that Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) initially took towards the season’s Big Bad.

“Barry’s starting to get obsessed that this is our guy, he realizes that it’s going to get dirty quick, and before it gets dirty he wants to get ahead of this guy.” Gustin told reporters during a set visit last year. “And then they start to realize what a challenging foe he’s going to be and different than any other speedsters we’ve faced in the past. He’s not a speedster, he’s something we’ve never seen before. Things are going to take a dark turn quickly in the middle of the year.”

You can view the synopsis for the next episode of The Flash, “Null and Annoyed”, below.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) take different approaches to finding the remaining bus metas before DeVoe gets to them. However, Ralph’s cavalier attitude frustrates Barry and the two clash over what it means to be a hero.

Meanwhile, Breacher (guest star Danny Trejo) returns to ask Cisco (Carlos Valdes) for a favor.

Kevin Smith directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Kristen Kim.

The Flash returns Tuesday, April 10th at 8/7c on The CW.