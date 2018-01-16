‘The Flash’: Barry Allen Says He Won’t Be a Fugitive in New “Trial of the Flash” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “The Trial of The Flash”, tonight’s midseason premiere of The Flash.

The episode will see Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) dealing with the fallout of being framed for Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker’s (Neil Sandilands) murder. As the clip hints, Barry will own up to this new challenge, choosing not to be a fugitive from the law.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even as Barry’s future currently hangs in the balance, this episode has certainly been anticipated amongst The Flash fans. For one thing, it brings to life the iconic “Trial of The Flash” comic storyline of the same name.

“The Trial of the Flash” is a storyline penned by Cary Bates with art by Carmine Infantino. The storyline unofficially began in The Flash #275 when the Reverse-Flash murdered Iris, who was Barry’s wife at the time in the comics.

Nearly fifty issues later, the story officially kicked off in The Flash #323. We see Barry seemingly over the death of his wife and he has a new fiance, Fiona Webb. Naturally, Reverse Flash wants Barry to live in a world of pain so he attempts to kill Fiona but is stopped short as Barry snaps his neck, killing him before he could attack.

In the issues that followed, we follow The Flash as he’s charged with murder and nearly kicked out of the Justice League. “The Trial of the Flash” storyline ended in The Flash #350, with the Flash acquitted of all charges, thanks in part to the villain Abra Kadabra’s brainwashing of the jury and Barry travels to the 30th century, where he finds the soul and the two are finally reunited.

It’s safe to say that The Flash will put a twist on this storyline, and it just might prove a “Crisis on Earth-X” fan theory in the process.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.