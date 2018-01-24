‘The Flash’: Who Plays Big Sir?

The Flash took Barry Allen into uncharted territory in tonight’s episode with a little help from a WWE superstar.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “The Elongated Knight Rises”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) getting used to his life in jail after he was wrongly framed for the murder of Clifford DeVoe (Neil Sandilands). While in Iron Heights, Barry met quite a few prisoners, including Big Sir.

For some fans, Big Sir’s face might be a little familiar, as he is played by Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg’s wrestling career began in 1996, after a stint playing for the NFL. He rose to prominence within World Champion Wrestling, with a legendary undefeated streak in the singles competition. Goldberg went on to become WCW’s United States Champion and WCW’s World Heavyweight Champion.

Goldberg then went to WWE, becoming a World Heavyweight Champion in between 2003 and 2004. He recently returned to the WWE world in 2016, when he headlined the Survivor Series event. In recent months, he has been teasing another. WWE Goldberg will soon be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame,

In the film and TV space, Goldberg has a pretty varied filmography, most notably in movies The Longest Yard and Santa’s Slay. He also has appeared on reality TV quite a bit, including in Garage Mahal, Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling, Bullrun, Auto-Maniac, and The Celebrity Apprentice.

Fans will just have to wait and see exactly how Goldberg’s character factors into his multi-episode arc on The Flash, as his portrayal of Big Sir appears to be taking some liberties from his “Trial of the Flash” comic origins. But if the promotional material for tonight’s episode is any indication, he’ll be forming a pretty unique partnership with the Scarlet Speedster.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.