‘The Flash’: Who Is Dwarfstar?

The Flash‘s newest episode gave fans plenty to take in, and that includes the debut of a pretty unique villain.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash”, below!

While continuing their work to free Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) from prison, Team Flash experienced a roadblock when a Kord Industries building was shrunk out of existence.

The team found their culprit — and the possible key to getting Big Sir (Bill Goldberg) out of jail — in the criminal Sylbert Rundine/Dwarfstar (Derek Mars). As they discovered, Rundine had stolen a piece of dwarf star alloy before getting onto the infamous metahuman bus, causing him to develop the ability to shrink things naturally.

So, who is Dwarfstar? In the comics, he has a similarly shady comic history, as he was a serial killer on a college campus. He gained his powers by stealing a bio-belt similar to that of the Atom, Ryan Choi. Dwarfstar then aged significantly after spending time in a microuniverse. When he re-emerged, it was revealed that he was the son of Lady Chronos, who he disappeared alongside.

He then had a few escapades in later DC Comics appearances, including enlisting Slade Wilson/Deathstroke to assassinate Ryan Choi, and a brief adventure joining the Sinister Six.

It’s clear that The Flash has taken some liberties with Rundine, even though his dangerous capabilities (especially in the case of the murder that put Big Sir in prison) remain the same. Viewers will just have to wait and see how his story unfolds, and if he could eventually cross paths with the Arrowverse’s Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) and his prototype size-changing belt.

