‘The Flash’: SPOILER Has a Major Status Change in “True Colors”

Tonight’s episode of The Flash had a major, major status change in the last few minutes of the episode, one that even The Thinker didn’t see coming.

Major spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “True Colors”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In tonight’s episode, Barry’s (Grant Gustin) attempt to get the bus metas out of Iron Heights before Warden Wolfe (Richard Brooks) could sell them off to Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff) didn’t quite go as planned, but even though things fell apart (and The Thinker appeared to get the upper hand by absorbing the powers of the bus metas, taking over Hazard’s (Sugar Lyn Beard) body, and killing Warden Wolfe) when Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) showed up to rescue Barry, he refused to go. Instead, he told his friends to find a way to get him out of prison through the legal system.

And that is exactly what they did. Iris (Candice Patton) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) go before the judge pleading their case for Barry’s appeal, and the judge is about to deny the request when the courtroom doors open and in rolls Clifford DeVoe (Neil Sandilands). Everyone, except Cecile, is jaw-droppingly shocked. Marlize in particular is stunned, until after a few moments and a couple of questions of Mr. DeVoe. The judge declares that Barry can’t be guilty of murdering someone who is clearly alive and orders Barry released from prison immediately.

It’s a stunning turn of events, and one that even Marlize (Kim Englebrecht) didn’t expect, which is a hint that The Thinker didn’t know it was coming either. You see, earlier in the episode, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) and Team Flash figured out that the newly minted Elongated Man can shapeshift to look like other people. His first shift was accidental. His second, of Warden Wolfe, went poorly. But third time was the charm, and Ralph pulled out all the stops to impersonate Team Flash’s most complicated villain yet.

However, just because Barry is out of prison doesn’t mean Team Flash is any closer to defeating The Thinker. The team soon realizes that The Thinker is targeting bus metas, and Ralph? He’s a bus meta. This shift of fortune for Barry quickly settles into a new challenge for the team and it’s sure to see Barry become even more entrenched in figure out exactly what the villain is up to.

“Barry’s starting to get obsessed that this is our guy, he realizes that it’s going to get dirty quick and before it gets dirty he wants to get ahead of this guy,” Gustin told reporters last year. “And then they start to realize what a challenging foe he’s going to be and different than any other speedsters we’ve faced in the past. He’s not a speedster, he’s something we’ve never seen before.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.