‘The Flash’: The Fiddler and The Thinker Face Off in “Subject 9” Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “Subject 9”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The scene shows Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes), and Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) tracking down Izzy Bowin (Miranda MacDougall), a country star who they believe is one of DeVoe’s bus metas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trio try to explain why Izzy’s life is in danger, but she doesn’t really listen to them. The group is then interrupted by DeVoe (Sugar Lyn Beard), who threatens to use her newfound arsenal of powers against Team Flash.

Just as DeVoe is about to attack, Izzy begins to use her own powers, knocking DeVoe down with a sort of sonic burst of sound. Team Flash is shocked by the fact that Izzy can take down DeVoe, and decide that they need her help.

For the uninitiated, Izzy is essentially a gender-bent version of Isaac Bowin, the DC Comics villain known as The Fiddler. The Fiddler proves to be a bit of a thorn in The Flash’s side over the years, as he is a thief who uses music to hypnotize people. This skillset is used in pretty creative ways, leading to Isaac being a member of the Injustice Society, the Black Lantern Corps, and the Crime Champions.

While it looks like Izzy’s powers will manifest in a slightly different way, with her being able to just manipulate the field of sound, it’s safe to say that Team Flash will appreciate her help either way.

“Now that Barry is out of prison, and after witnessing DeVoe kill all the meta humans that he was trying to free in the last episode, Barry’s seeing firsthand exactly how evil Defoe is.” executive producer Todd Helbing said in a recent behind-the-scenes video. “Now he’s taken it upon himself to really make sure that the remaining bus metas are found and saved.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.