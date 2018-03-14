‘The Flash’: The Internet Reacts to “Run, Iris, Run”

A new speedster entered Central City on tonight’s The Flash — and it looks like fans had a lot to say about it.
Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Run Iris, Run”, below!
Videos by ComicBook.com
The episode presented fans with a pretty unique scenario, as Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) was accidentally given Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) speedster abilities. The powers came from an accidental altercation with Melting Pot (Leonardo Nam), a meta with the ability to swap DNA from one person to another, and proceeded to send Iris on a sort of journey of self discovery.
The Flash fans have been speculating about “Run Iris, Run” for several weeks now, especially after the first look at Iris in her speedster costume. So as you would expect, people had quite a response to this episode on social media. Here’s a roundup of some of those tweets.
@Shatterphoenix
#RunIrisRun @candicekp is crushing this episode. I’m over here screaming “Go get ‘em Iris”#TheFlash— Jeason Thomas (@Shatterphoenix) March 14, 2018
@icandyiris
Iris to Barry:— Shaddae|RunIrisRun ⚡️? (@icandyiris) March 14, 2018
And nowahh dehy strendth uhve da speedforce will beh stripeed awyah #TheFlash #RunIrisRun pic.twitter.com/GdBAfFlltx
@dwtsfishvintsev
“I need to prove to myself that the fearlessness is still in me.” ?#RunIrisRun ⚡️? pic.twitter.com/ZjzvIWF5Mc— katie ? (@dwtsfishvintsev) March 14, 2018
@candipattons1
“NOW RUN, IRIS, RUN” I love a supportive husband #RunIrisRun #theflash pic.twitter.com/7rc9jr8z94— emotionsss, hunnayy ?⚡️ (@candipattons1) March 14, 2018
@Nick9D1
Can we just keep Iris a speedster forever @candicekp #RunIrisRun— Nick Finn (@Nick9D1) March 14, 2018
@ReplayReplayRe
I guess you can say that Iris rained on his parade #datflash #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/O8Fpamim1k— ReplayReplayReplay (@ReplayReplayRe) March 14, 2018
@erinrice22
As much as I love seeing Iris in the field, why is she the only one there?! What happen to the buddy system? #TheFlash— Erin R. (@erinrice22) March 14, 2018
@lisawestssss
“RUN IRIS RUN” IM FINE #runirisrun #theflash #westallen pic.twitter.com/PP4pl2buxD— lisa⚡️| ?run iris run⚡️ | fan acc (@lisawestssss) March 14, 2018
@KyannaJ92
Now will the Iris haters and whiny fanboys stop complaining about her not doing journalism anymore? cause #IrisWestAllen is a reporter again! ???⚡️#RunIrisRun #PurpleReign #WestAllen #Datflash #TheFlash— Kyanna Johnson?⚡ (@KyannaJ92) March 14, 2018
@OnPointeJ
Loved seeing @candicekp as the Flash. I really hope it’s something the show will revisit, even if it’s an alternate earth. #TheFlash— J ? (@OnPointeJ) March 14, 2018