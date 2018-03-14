‘The Flash’: The Internet Reacts to “Run, Iris, Run”

A new speedster entered Central City on tonight’s The Flash — and it looks like fans had a lot to say about it.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Run Iris, Run”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode presented fans with a pretty unique scenario, as Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) was accidentally given Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) speedster abilities. The powers came from an accidental altercation with Melting Pot (Leonardo Nam), a meta with the ability to swap DNA from one person to another, and proceeded to send Iris on a sort of journey of self discovery.

The Flash fans have been speculating about “Run Iris, Run” for several weeks now, especially after the first look at Iris in her speedster costume. So as you would expect, people had quite a response to this episode on social media. Here’s a roundup of some of those tweets.

@Shatterphoenix

@icandyiris

Iris to Barry:

And nowahh dehy strendth uhve da speedforce will beh stripeed awyah #TheFlash #RunIrisRun pic.twitter.com/GdBAfFlltx — Shaddae|RunIrisRun ⚡️? (@icandyiris) March 14, 2018

@dwtsfishvintsev

“I need to prove to myself that the fearlessness is still in me.” ?#RunIrisRun ⚡️? pic.twitter.com/ZjzvIWF5Mc — katie ? (@dwtsfishvintsev) March 14, 2018

@candipattons1

@Nick9D1

Can we just keep Iris a speedster forever @candicekp #RunIrisRun — Nick Finn (@Nick9D1) March 14, 2018

@ReplayReplayRe

I guess you can say that Iris rained on his parade #datflash #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/O8Fpamim1k — ReplayReplayReplay (@ReplayReplayRe) March 14, 2018

@erinrice22

As much as I love seeing Iris in the field, why is she the only one there?! What happen to the buddy system? #TheFlash — Erin R. (@erinrice22) March 14, 2018

@lisawestssss

@KyannaJ92

Now will the Iris haters and whiny fanboys stop complaining about her not doing journalism anymore? cause #IrisWestAllen is a reporter again! ???⚡️#RunIrisRun #PurpleReign #WestAllen #Datflash #TheFlash — Kyanna Johnson?⚡ (@KyannaJ92) March 14, 2018

@OnPointeJ