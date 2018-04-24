‘The Flash’: Citizen Cold Helps Barry Make His Next Move in “Fury Rogue” Scene

The CW has released a new clip from “Fury Rogue”, tonight’s episode of The Flash.

The scene shows Leo Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) hopping back over to Earth-1, in a way to help Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) in the fight against Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands). Leo asks Barry about Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer), and the fact that he got killed and absorbed by DeVoe just days earlier.

Leo then tells Barry about how many people they’ve lost in the fight against Earth-X’s Nazis – over 18,000. As Leo explains, he had to learn how to grieve over the people that he lost, something that Barry will have to do as well. He then agrees to help Barry in transporting Neil Borman/Fallout (Ryan Alexander McDonald) out of Central City, but only if he can assure that Leo will survive and be able to marry Ray Terill/The Ray (Russell Tovey).

There’s a lot in this clip that is sure to make Flash fans happy, including the reference to the fan favorite relationship between Leo and Ray that was introduced in this year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve been tagged in a photo of me and Wentworth Miller kissing as Citizen Cold and The Ray.” Tovey told ComicBook.com shortly after the crossover aired. “To have that image bombarded at me has made me very happy! I don’t think my boyfriend would appreciate it, that a picture of me kissing another guy would ever make me so “Woo!” and feel very happy over and over again. But it really does. Every single time it’s like, “Wow, that’s really made a difference, that’s really been something that so many people have found very suddenly important, and special.”

But before Leo and Ray’s impending nuptials, it looks like Leo and Barry could have a major task on their hands in transporting Fallout. As the photos for this episode revealed, the mission will be foiled in some way by “Siren-X”, the Earth-X version of Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy).

As Arrowverse fans know, The Flash introduced Black Siren, Laurel’s Earth-2 doppelganger, at the end of season two, allowing her to make the jump over to Arrow around a year later. Throughout this season, Black Siren has been a major part of the main ensemble of villains, and currently is working with Season 6 big bad Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). And while there’s no telling exactly how Siren-X’s story will unfold on tonight’s The Flash, fans will probably be eager to see what happens.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.