‘The Flash’: Iris and Harry Bond Over the Search for Marlize in “Think Fast” Scene

The CW has released a new clip from “Think Fast”, tonight’s penultimate episode of The Flash‘s fourth season.

The clip shows Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh) figuring out how to locate Marlize DeVoe/The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht). While Iris thinks the best option is to look for concrete information about Marlize’s location, Harry suggests something else — that they look into Marlize’s past, and try to figure out where she would hide if she wanted to be safe. Iris takes a liking to that idea, and invites Harry to help her further investigate.

As fans have seen over the past few episodes, it appears that Marlize could be the secret weapon in the key to defeating Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), something that those involved with the hit The CW series probably weren’t expecting.

“Kim is amazing,” showrunner Todd Helbing recently told ComicBook.com. “Kim [Engelbrecht] and Neil [Sandilands] together are an amazing team, but I think one thing that we didn’t realize was how much the emotional story was going to be reliant on Kim. Her performance this whole season has just been mind-boggling. She’s so amazing, and to be up on set and watch her do that in person is something to behold. Writing them as a couple, what’s so great about The Thinker this season as well is, it’s really this love story that goes awry.”

And with just two episodes left in this current season, it sounds like Marlize’s agency could grow to play an even bigger role, something that Team Flash is probably hoping for.

“Marlize DeVoe is the true believer,” Helbing continued. “She was somebody that really wants to fix humanity and she really believes that, but as this season has progressed and DeVoe got more and more intelligent and less and less emotional — that’s the reason why he created the Weeper, was he knew that going gin, ‘I’m going to needs something to keep my wife by my side.’ But I don’t think that he even saw how detached emotionally he was going to become and how that was going to affect Marlize and the two of them.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Think Fast” will air tonight, May 15th.