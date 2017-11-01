‘The Flash’: Who Are the Earth-48 Hunter Killers?

Gypsy’s dad, Breacher, paid Cisco a visit tonight on The Flash and to say the meeting didn’t go well would be an understatement.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, ‘Elongated Journey Into Night’, below.

In tonight’s episode, Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carolos Valdes) met Gypsy’s (Jessica Camacho) father, Breacher, played by Danny Trejo. However, Breacher doesn’t like any of his daughter’s boyfriends and lets Cisco know right off the bat that he isn’t there to make nice. He’s there to hunt him down just like the criminals he chases for bounty.

There are rules to this hunt, however, the biggest one being no use of their powers which sends Cisco off on an attempt to evade Breacher for 24 hours. But even Cisco knows he can’t evade a master hunter so he decides to trap Breacher in a force field using science. It’s a great idea until Breacher pulls out a huge knife and cuts open the force field, telling Cisco that he took it off the corpse of an Earth-48 hunter-killer.

These hunter-killers aren’t just a a casual mention. They actually exist in DC Comics. Known as Forerunner, they are a genetically engineered humanoid created as personal warriors by the Monitors. One Forerunner, Viza Aziv, was particularly skilled as a warrior with over 400 kills to her credit. While Viza Aziv has not appeared in comics since The New 52 rebooted continuity, it’s unclear what her status is and there are many who would technically fit the bill, it’s not clear if it’s Aziv Breacher took the weapon from or just one of many from her world.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.