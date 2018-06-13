‘The Flash’: Danielle Nicolet Promoted to Series Regular in Season 5

It looks like one The Flash cast member will be sticking around in Central City for a bit longer.

Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile Horton on the hit The CW series, was recently promoted to series regular, according to Deadline.

As fans know, Cecile has played an ever-growing role in the events of The Flash, since she debuted as the Central City district attorney in the season one episodes “Who is Harrison Wells?” and “Rogue Air”. In the third season, Cecile was reintroduced into the show’s events, eventually becoming romantically linked to Joe West (Jesse L. Martin).

Last season, Cecile’s role grew even more, as she and Joe discovered that they were pregnant. Thanks to the dark matter from Central City’s particle accelerator, Cecile’s pregnancy caused her to develop the ability to read minds. This became a sort of unlikely asset in the fight against Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), and Cecile gave birth to a baby named Jenna by the end of the season four finale.

“[Joe]’s really happy to be having a baby with Cecile, but both of them are scared to death about being older and dealing with a little baby,” Martin said to during a set visit last year. “We both have full-time careers and of course I’m fighting crime with Team Flash so baby’s going to put a monkey wrench in the program but I guess it’s going to be a good monkey wrench. And who knows what kind of baby is going to show up in Central City, right?”

Fans had assumed that Cecile would have a role to play in The Flash‘s fifth season, especially given how much the West-Allen family tree is expected to grow. Nicolet hinted at just as much at a recent convention panel, where she teased that she and Jessica Parker Kennedy could play a role in the Arrowverse’s next crossover.

“I was really excited to pop over to Supergirl for five seconds last season and I don’t think I’m spoiling anything to say there are going to be more crossovers this next season.” Nicolet explained. “Yes, there is a very strong likelihood that one or two people at this table – maybe both – will be crossing over.”

This marks the second major casting announcement for The Flash‘s fifth season, with Hartley Sawyer, who plays Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man, being brought back as a series regular as well.

The Flash will return with new episodes Tuesdays this fall at 8/7c on The CW. Season four is now available to stream on Netflix.