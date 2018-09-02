‘The Flash’: Iris to Do More Journalism in Season 5

The Flash‘s fifth season is going to bring about quite a lot of new changes — including a major one for the series’ leading lady.

In a recent interview with TVLine, The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing teased that Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) will definitely be returning to the world of journalism in Season 5.

“[The paper] hasn’t officially been named yet, [but Iris is] going to do more journalism [in Season 5] than we’ve seen in quite a while, which is fun — to get Iris out on the streets again,” Helbing explained. “The whole idea is that we want to slowly build [her blog] into the Citizen, and she’s running this paper that we’ve seen since Day 1.”

For fans of Iris, this will surely be a delight, as the character’s love of journalism has regularly taken a backseat to the various goings on of Team Flash. Even Patton herself has expressed an interest in seeing Iris take on a more journalistic role.

“If you read the comics, [being a reporter is] her bread and butter,” Patton said at a panel appearance earlier this summer. “So, I think, story-wise, we’ve been separated from that for so long. I think fans, rightfully so, were a little irritated by that, I think it’s also important see women doing what they love, instead of just being seen as a romantic love interest on the show.”

She went on to explain that seeing Iris be her own person professionally was important to her personally.

“It’s always been really important to me that Iris has agency, and that we see her at work, contributing,” Patton explained. “I always say ‘ These characters, us as women, we’re so much more than the man or the woman that we are in a relationship with.’ And so, I really wanted that for Iris, and I hope we do it justice next season. I’m a little worried how we fit that into the world that we’ve created with Star Labs. But if they can do it right, I think it can be great. It would love to see Iris being a dope reporter, like she is in the comics.”

And to an extent, now is a better time than ever for Iris to get back into the world of reporting, considering all of the newsworthy stuff that is expected to happen in Season 5. The season will place Team Flash against David Hersch/Cicada (Chris Klein), who in the comics is an anti-metahuman cult leader. And of course, there’s the arrival of Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Barry and Iris’ speedster daughter from the future.

Are you excited to see Iris do more reporting in The Flash‘s fifth season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.