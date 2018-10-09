‘The Flash’ Season 5: War Zone Trailer Released

The CW has released a new trailer ahead of The Flash Season Five, which sees Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) struggle with their newfound status as parents to daughter-from-the-future Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) as new metahuman threat Cicada (Chris Klein) emerges — threatening to transform Central City into a war zone.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show,” showrunner Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com of bringing in characters like Nora and Cicada.

“With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the [Season Four finale] — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

Cicada, meanwhile, has the ability to “dampen other meta human powers, and we don’t know at first how he’s able to do that,” Gustin told EW.

“He’s got an edge that no other big bad has ever had. We don’t know who he is. He’s mysterious. He’s just kind of an intimidating, big scary man that can render pretty much all of these metahuman superheroes useless, more or less, in battle. He comes on really hard and fast the first time we meet him, so right away there’s an intimidation factor that’s through the roof, similar to Zoom.”

Executive producer Todd Helbing teased Cicada as “more of a blue collar metahuman” who strikes at the worst possible time: just as Barry and Iris are thrust into the responsibility of caring for their child from the future.

“The dynamic between Barry and Nora has been a lot of fun to play with,” Gustin said. “Nora really looks up to Barry, and they have a connection right away, and she brings out that kind of fun, more bubbly side of Barry that we don’t get to see quite as much anymore.”

The Flash Season Five premieres Tuesday, October 9 at 8/7c on The CW.