The Flash: Nash Tells Allegra the Truth in Season 6 Deleted Scene

✖

One of the smaller mysteries of The Flash's sixth season centered around the show's most recent iteration of Harrison Wells -- Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), a Multiverse-hopping myth buster who became Pariah when he unleased the Anti-Monitor in "Crisis on Infinite Earths". But there was much more to Nash than his role in that mega event and it was slowly revealed that he had a major connection to his world's version of Allegra (Kayla Compton) in that she was his adopted daughter Maya who died adventuring with him. Now, ahead of the release of The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season on Blu-ray and DVD, ComicBook.com has an exclusive deleted scene in which Nash reveals the connection to Allegra.

In the scene, which you can check out in the video above, Nash tries to explain to Allegra not only about Maya but how she reminds him of her -- but that he recognizes that she's her own person and that there is no one else like her and he wants to get know her, Allegra.

While Allegra isn't exactly very open to Nash at first, by the time the Season 6 finale rolls around she starts to warm up to him. Before the battle with Eva McCulloch/Mirror Mistress (Efrat Dor), Nash gives her a red stone to use in an emergency which ultimately helps save her from her cousin, Ultraviolet. After the battle, Nash explains the stone's use to her and the two have coffee together, beginning to build a friendship.

With Compton having been promoted to series regular for Season 7 earlier this year, fans will get to see more of how the Nash/Allegra relationship plays out especially as showrunner Eric Wallace has previously explained that the revelation of Nash and Allegra's connection to be a "huge launching point" for his story.

"That's really a huge launching point for his story," showrunner Eric Wallace previously explained. "What Tom does so well is he's very friendly most of the time, but this is a more abrasive character. So he's a man of action and when he stops, looks back at someone in a caring way (not a creepy way), loving, it means something that definitely plays --and also, it's gotta tie into what it means for 'Crisis', what does it mean for after 'Crisis'."

The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season features all 19 episodes from Season 6 as well as a number of special features, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, a "The Best of DC TV's Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019" featurette, and special, never before seen episode "Kiss Kiss Breach Breach - Noir" with commentary by Wallace. The Blu-ray version will have all of those features along with a limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five episodes of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event as well as special features.

The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season goes on sale Tuesday, August 25th.

The Flash will return for Season 7 on The CW in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.