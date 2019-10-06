The Flash: New Season 6 Poster Released

The Flash returns for its sixth season on Tuesday and ahead of the eagerly-anticipated season premiere, The CW has released a new poster for the Arrowverse series. The new poster differs from the previously released one which featured not only the Scarlet Speedster himself but the rest of Team Flash with the new poster featuring just The Flash in action, racing forward with his lightning bolt symbol behind him.

The poster features the hero in his new, Season 6 suit in what might be the best look yet. As we’ve seen before, the new suit features the return of the chin strap on the cowl while the rest of the suit appears to be a more upgraded version of the Season 5 suit with a bit more gold piping prominently featured along Barry’s (Grant Gustin) arms, torso, and thighs. You can check it out below.

Barry’s new costume comes at an interesting time for The Flash. Not only will Barry and his family and friends be dealing with the loss of his daughter Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) who was erased from existence in the Season 5 finale, but “Crisis on Infinite Earths is looming. The mega event is one that The Flash has been teasing since its very first episode and it will have a major impact on the story this season, especially for Barry Allen.

“I can’t spoil too much because I haven’t read it yet,” Gustin told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of tour first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

The Flash will also se the team deal with the new and dangerous foe, Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy) who is set to be the most frightening and chilling villain the team has ever faced.

“The emotional journey that the big bad is on mirrors the emotional journey that Barry Allen must face going into season 6,” showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a previous interview. “The big bad this season, if we can do our jobs right, will be the most personal villain the Flash has ever faced emotionally since Eobard Thawne. Because this year’s big bad is facing kind of the same circumstances Barry Allen is going through, it’s going to bring them closer together in a darker way than villains that perhaps we’ve seen in the last few seasons.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.