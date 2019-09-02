The Flash: Iris’ New Look Plays a Role in Season 6

The Flash is set to undergo quite a lot of changes in its sixth season, especially with “Crisis on Infinite Earths” looming on the horizon. Apparently, that will involve a new look for Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), which will be explained in canon in an interesting way. Late last week, Patton posted a behind-the-scenes photo of from Season 6’s set, which reveals that she will be wearing her natural curls in episode five of the season.

Means a lot to wear my curls on The Flash. And I know it will to so many of you who look like me. ➿ We asked and our EP @ewrote gave me the go ahead. 6×05 #IrisWest #naturalhair #switchup pic.twitter.com/L7fh3OBctr — Candice Patton (@candicepatton) August 27, 2019

As showrunner Eric Wallace recently told TVLine, there will be a specific narrative reason for Iris’ natural hair finally appearing on the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a reason her hair is that way in the story, and it has to do with fun, and Iris just being herself, and letting the character show more sides of who she is,” Wallace teased. “It’s also about letting Candice show more sides of who she is as a person and as an actress, which is something I support 100 percent.”

“I love her hair that way,” Wallace added. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see it more than once that way this season.”

“It’s a big deal,” Patton explained. “I’m happy we were able to do something small that has such large impact.”

Season 6 will also bring about a new career shift for Iris, given the fact that her newspaper, the Central City Citizen, will play a prominent role in “Crisis”.

“[Her journalism career] is on fire in the first half [of the season],” Wallace revealed. “In the season premiere, she’ll comment on the fact that, ‘Hey, my paper’s not real yet. I only have so many followers.’ So her paper is going to have to grow up real fast.”

“If you read the comics, [being a reporter is] her bread and butter,” Patton said at a panel appearance last year. “So, I think, story-wise, we’ve been separated from that for so long. I think fans, rightfully so, were a little irritated by that, I think it’s also important see women doing what they love, instead of just being seen as a romantic love interest on the show.”

“It’s always been really important to me that Iris has agency, and that we see her at work, contributing,” Patton explained. “I always say ‘ These characters, us as women, we’re so much more than the man or the woman that we are in a relationship with.’ And so, I really wanted that for Iris, and I hope we do it justice next season. I’m a little worried how we fit that into the world that we’ve created with Star Labs. But if they can do it right, I think it can be great. It would love to see Iris being a dope reporter, like she is in the comics.”

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.