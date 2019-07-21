The Flash Season 6 Trailer Released at Comic-Con

The CW’s Scarlet Speedster is back for his latest adventure. During a panel at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, The CW debuted the first look at footage from The Flash‘s upcoming sixth season.

The trailer reveals the first look at Team Flash’s new mission, after defeating two iterations of Cicada — and losing a few team members in the process — last year.

And of course, this new season is expected to feed directly into the events of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, something that The Flash has been teasing practically since the show’s inception.

“When I first read the pilot, and then I saw the pilot, I always assumed that [“Crisis on Infinite Earths”] would be the series finale,” outgoing showrunner Todd Helbing previously explained to ComicBook.com. “So yeah, I like it a lot, moving it up. Look, there are so many things we can do after that. I think it’s a nice way to get to that sooner than later, and it has changed my view of the show. I think it actually sort of is going to inject a new sense of energy into the show, which in a season-six show you always want. I think the timing is perfect.”

“It is really fulfilling” to see some of the Crisis stuff play out, series star Grant Gustin told us shortly before “Crisis” was announced. “I hope we can stick around long enough to see what’s going on with that newspaper article. We’d have to make it four more seasons, five more seasons. It’s cool, though. It feels like it’s earned. Me and Stephen had that conversation a lot during the crossover, actually. There’s a lot of even just comedic moments that we have that are funny because they’re earned — because of the history of the characters and the journey they’ve been on. It is one of the best parts of doing these as a series versus a film — people have been with us. I’ve met kids who have gone through all of high school watching this show. To have that kind of stamp on people’s lives is pretty special.”

The Flash‘s sixth season begins Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.