The Flash: Season 6’s Harrison Wells Will Help Set Up Crisis on Infinite Earths

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is speeding closer by the week, and this fall holds epic surprises for the Arrowverse. The Flash will figure into the latest “Crisis,” and Harrison Wells will be at the center of the action heading into the crossover. Eric Wallace told TVLine a little more about what was coming up in the latest season. It seems Team Flash will never really be rid of everyone’s favorite mentor figure.

Tom Cavanagh never seems to be gone very long. He’s played a number of different versions of the brilliant scientist, but this one is primed to be quite a bit different. Wallace says that Cavanagh’s newest Wells, “is integral to not just the first half of the season, but his storyline leads directly into the crossover.” Of course, the showrunner has to keep things a bit cryptic headed into the season, but fans had to figure that he would figure into Barry Allen’s biggest challenge somehow.

The CW’s DC TV series panel at San Diego Comic-Con already featured a few of the reveals around the multiverse-altering event. Wallace mentioned there that Tom Cavanagh would appear as Pariah in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The showrunner continued to mention that the actor will be playing two different characters and one would be working for the Anti-Monitor in some capacity.

He explained to the crowd, “In the original miniseries, it’s Pariah who is very much integral in releasing the Anti-Multiverse. For Tom to play such a pivotal character… it’s just going to tear your guts out and make you cry.”

Wallace wouldn’t divulge the reason behind Cavanagh’s new role, as it is scheduled to be revealed at the end of the first “graphic novel.” He teased that these developments, “lead up to a very, very big twist at the end of the Bloodwork case that launches ‘Crisis.”

For fans of the 12-issue comic book limited series that serves as the crossover’s source material, Pariah is a pretty big deal. As one of Earth’s greatest scientists, Kell Mossa’s (Pariah) experiments led to the Anti-Monitor’s discovery of Earth. Pariah then survives to travel the remaining Earths with The Monitor. He carries a lot of guilt over the destruction of his world, similarly to Harrison Wells of other planets that The Flash has encountered.

A whole lot of heroes will be in tow for this massive event. Brandon Routh will also be along for the “Crisis” as a version of Superman from Kingdom Come. Burt Ward from the 1960s Batman series is confirmed to appear in an unknown role. Stephen Amell will play multiple versions of Oliver Queen. Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamil are both locked in to play some versions of Bruce Wayne and The Joker respectively as well.

“Crisis” is about to hit the Arrowverse hard and these breadcrumbs from Wallace only fuel the speculation about how it all starts and what that means for the heroes. Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, The Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning will never be the same come December. The Flash might get hit harder than anyone else by this event.

The Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” launches in December on The CW.