The Flash Showrunner on How Season 6 Has Been Able to “Do Crazier Things”

The Flash has taken on a new style of storytelling for its sixth season, delivering what they call “graphic novel” like arcs where an enemy or big bad will become the focus for a series of episodes rather than playing in the wings for the entire eason. This style of structure for the series has become one of its biggest gifts of the season, and as a result has allowed it to do surprising and wild things. Speaking in a new interview, showrunner Eric Wallace opened up about the show’s decision to work this way calling it “the greatest blessing ever” for the series.

“I challenged everybody [on the writing staff] to tell the craziest Flash story ever, in all six seasons, and boy have they brought it,” Wallace told TV Line. “We’re not in a horror movie anymore, we’re now going to enter what I would call sci-fi territory….In shortening the seasons and having Big Bads that are exclusive to fewer episodes, the stories burn hotter and faster, which means we can go further and do crazier things, and accomplish narrative goals and emotional goals that we weren’t able to do in the past…It’s been the greatest blessing ever.”

Wallace went on to tease that because of this quick format, fans won’t have to wait long to find out what happened at the end of tonight’s episode which featured a cliffhanger with Iris and set up a new version of the villain Mirror Master in the series.

Still in the midst of its sixth season, and reeling from the fallout of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover ever, The CW’s The Flash has already been renewed for a season seven to start in the fall of this year. It remains to be seen if this strategy will remain in place for the next season of the series, but so far it has been a creative boon for the series in this season.

The next episode of The Flash, titled “Love is a Battlefield,” will premiere on February 11. Its official description reads:

“LOVE IS IN THE AIR — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe — Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh.”

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on The CW.