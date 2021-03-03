The Flash "The Speed of Thought" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Speed of Thought", the second episode of The Flash's seventh season which will air on Tuesday, March 9th. This week's episode saw Team Flash work on trying to create an artificial Speed Force in order to preserver Barry's (Grant Gustin) quickly disappearing speed -- the death of the Speed Force in Season 6 prompted Barry to rapidly begin losing his powers -- and also saw the team deal with a major change. In the next episode, Barry will develop a new power in the form of speed thinking that he believes will be the key to getting Iris (Candice Patton) back.

Getting Iris back from the Mirrorverse is a major focus for Team Flash -- and she's not trapped in there alone. Kamilla (Victoria Park) and Chief Singh (Patrick Sabongui) are also both still trapped in there as well and it was made clear that the longer they remain trapped there, the worse their odds of survival are. However, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace has previously teased that there will ultimately be a happy ending for Iris and Barry.

"A happy ending. Because I love happy endings," Wallace told TVLine last year. "Don't worry, I know you've been through a lot this season, and I appreciate so much you hanging on -- especially after this really tough cliffhanger. It's bad enough to be in a pandemic, but when your favorite show stops in the middle of the storyline that you've invested in, I understand. It happened to me as a viewer watching shows during the writer's strike. But don't worry, there will be a happy ending."

You can read the official synopsis for "The Speed of Thought" below and then read on for the photos.

"BARRY GAINS A NEW SKILL – When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it. Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Speed of Thought" airs March 9th.