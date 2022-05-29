The Flash: "The Man in the Yellow Tie" Synopsis Teases New Speedster in Central City

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Man in the Yellow Tie", the eighteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, June 15th. According to the synopsis, there's a new speedster in Central City and it may be creating a bit of chaos for Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin). It sounds like the episode will be a bit of a continuation of themes from the upcoming "Keep it Dark", the preview for which revealed a new speedster meta in Central City, one that prompts Barry to visit old foe Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh). You can check out the synopsis for "The Man in the Yellow Tie" below.

"WHEN NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – With a new speedster in town, The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets much more than he bargained for, meanwhile Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) powers experience a growth spurt allowing her to aid Team Flash on an entirely different level. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen."

While it is anyone's guess exactly where Season 8 of The Flash is going, the series has taken on a bit of a horror tone over recent episodes, particularly with the death of Frost (Danielle Panabaker). Series showrunner Eric Wallace recently teased to ComicBook.com that while the series has already taken on monster horror, psychological horror, and more, things are leading up to "visceral horror" in the season finale.

"There are many kinds of horror, including more visceral kinds of horror, which you just might see in graphic novel number seven," Wallace teased. "So, in the season of horror, you've seen monster horror. We've seen supernatural horror. Now we've seen phycological horror in "Into the Still Force". I'd say, if I was a betting person, there's a pretty good chance you might see visceral horror in our season finale."

But even with the season heading into visceral horror, Wallace did insist that the season will have a positive ending for Team Flash.

"Yes, I am happy to report, and you can quote me, Team Flash will be okay at the end of Season 8. Iris's Time Sickness will be cured by the end of Season 8. Barry and Iris, who have been in separate places, because she's either in Coast City with Sue, trying to do things as a reporter and he's fighting Deathstorm," Wallace said. "All of these things are there for a reason, they're all coming together in our final graphic novel this season, but everybody will get back together. And because I love happy endings, everybody will live happily ever after. Iris is not dying. Barry is not dying. None of that."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Man in the Yellow Tie" airs June 16th.