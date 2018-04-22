‘The Flash’ Star Teases Major Decision for Cisco

The Flash‘s fourth season has seen every member of Team Flash have to make some big decisions and take on some big challenges both with the threat of The Thinker and personally. For Cisco, that comes down to a decision about his job.

Recently Breacher (Danny Trejo) returned to ask for Cisco (Carlos Valdes) help with his powers. It turned out, though, that Breacher had simply aged to a point where his powers no longer work the way they once did causing him to retire. Before heading off to enjoy his down time, Breacher offered Cisco his job, presenting it as an opportunity to work with Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) — Breacher’s daughter and Cisco’s girlfriend. According to Valdes, that has presented Cisco with a real dilemma — on that will only get more complicated when Gypsy returns.

“Cisco, I think inside, doesn’t want to take the job because he doesn’t want to let down the team,” Valdes told Entertainment Weekly. “But on Gypsy’s end, she doesn’t want Cisco to take the job because she fears that being in closer contact might spoil the beauty of what they have.”

And that concern about letting down the team is significant considering events in the most recent episode. In last Tuesday’s “Lose Yourself”, Team Flash had its best chance yet of stopping The Thinker only for things to come apart and, instead of defeating the season’s major villain, Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) died when The Thinker absorbed his powers and took over his body, taking all of Ralph’s training and knowledge of Team Flash’s plans with him. The team, which was forced to watch their friend’s demise, is in a particularly low place and it’s not one that looks to be getting any better before Gypsy’s arrival. In next week’s upcoming “Fury Rogue”, not only will Team Flash need to enlist the help of Leo Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) to help keep a nuclear powered bus meta out of The Thinker’s hands, but the Nazi Earth-X version of Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) will be showing up as well.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Gypsy will return in the episode “Therefore She Is”, which airs May 1.