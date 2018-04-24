‘The Flash’: Could This Be The Thinker’s Endgame?

Last week on The Flash, the team faced off with The Thinker only for things to go awry. Not only did Team Flash not manage to best their complex foe, but Caitlin was stripped of her powers and Ralph died. However, it is something that Team Flash hasn’t yet noticed that may be the key to The Thinker’s endgame.

In the last moments of “Lose Yourself”, it’s revealed that The Thinker/Clifford DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) had stolen even more dark matter from Harry’s thinking cap device. Back in his lair, DeVoe tells The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht) that the stolen dark matter is the key to the project he refers to as “The Enlightenment” — his endgame. While the specifics of that endgame have yet to be revealed, some fans have a theory as to what DeVoe could be up to, and it does not bode well for the Arrowverse.

The theory posits that the device schematics DeVoe is looking at as he talks about taking the dark matter is for a satellite, one that he will control with some combination of additional dark matter and the powers he’s absorbed from the various so-called “bus metas” this season. With the satellite, DeVoe could then hijack the minds of everyone in Central City — and perhaps the world — forcing them to think in ways he thinks are appropriate. After all, one of his complaints before his life was forever altered by the original STAR Labs particle accelerator blast was that people weren’t using their minds to full potential by focusing on other pursuits.

Interestingly, it’s a theory that could fit nicely with elements of this season’s premiere. Back in the premiere episode when Barry emerged from the Speed Force, he was speaking nonsense and scribbling odd symbols everywhere. One of those symbols appeared on the schematics screen, but as we’ve seen the symbols off and on through the season, that’s not what’s interesting. What is interesting? Back in the first episode this season, Barry rambled about the stars rhyming and chiming. Satellites are somewhat frequently confused for stars by casual observers. While Barry isn’t exactly a casual observer — he would, in theory, know the difference between a satellite and a star — if DeVoe does have some sort of mind-control satellite, that might explain the “rhyming and chiming”.

While DeVoe’s Enlightenment may end up being something else entirely, this satellite theory sounds like something just complex and unexpected enough that Team Flash wouldn’t have figured it out yet. It’s also something that we will have to continue watching to see how it plays out and in tonight’s episode “Fury Rogue”, the plan to keep one of the final remaining “bus metas” out of DeVoe’s grasp requires help. Leo Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) will be called on for support. While the Earth-1 version of Snart sacrificed himself during the first season of Legends of Tomorrow, his Earth-X counterpart popped up during “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event, and those on The Flash were optimistic he’d return.

“First of all, I hope he comes back.” Gustin told reporters during a set visit in December. “Because I remember when it was like, they killed off Wentworth a while back when he was a Legend, and then he was back, and I worked with him a couple times. So, I’ll just keep my fingers crossed that I get to work with him again.”

“And also, the fans love those two characters together,” Gustin added. “We always talk about when we act together. We’re like, ‘Man, I love these scenes.’ They’re different than anything else that the two of us do together on our show. There’s all kinds of dynamics there. They started as enemies, and they came to respect each other, and I think they came to care about each other even. But there’s trust issues there, probably on both sides. There’s a lot going on. There’s probably more going on with that relationship than almost any other Barry relationship.”

What do you think The Thinker’s endgame really is? Let us know your theories in comments!