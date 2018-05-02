‘The Flash’: Team Flash Tries to Bring Back Killer Frost in “Therefore She Is” Scene

The CW has released a clip from tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Therefore She Is”.

The episode will see Team Flash facing off against Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), certain to be a tense encounter considering the lethal turn of the team’s last direct dealing with the villain. But the episode will also show the team dealing with some of the non-lethal consequences of dealing with The Thinker, particularly when it comes to Killer Frost.

In the scene, Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) is working with Harry (Tom Cavanagh) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) to try to get Killer Frost to appear again. Caitlin discovered last episode that, despite the dark matter having been taken from her by DeVoe, Killer Frost may still live inside of her. However, Harry’s plan doesn’t seem to have much success in luring out Caitlin’s cold side though it does bring to light Harry’s own situation.

Viewers discovered last week that Harry suffered serious damage to his brain when using the Thinking Cap at maximum power. The damage is so severe that he is losing all of his intelligence as a result and while Harry confided in Cisco at the end of last week’s episode, it appears the rest of Team Flash hasn’t been brought in on the situation. It will make for a heavy reveal in an episode that seems like it will be full of hard emotional moments. Cynthia Reynolds/Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) and Cisco will end up having a serious conversation about their relationship.

When Gypsy’s father, Breacher (Danny Trejo), retired a few episodes back, he suggested that Cisco might take his place and work alongside Gypsy. While it’s uncertain if Cisco will take the job, Gypsy may still have a serious role in things.



“I think that she is guarded because her lifestyle and her job and her skill set requires that from her, so she’s kind of grown accustomed to being guarded.” Camacho told ComicBook.com late last year. “I think it’s been a while since she’s found herself at ease and comfortable enough with a group of people, to kind of allow bits of her personality and her charm and her sweetness and all of these other parts of her to come out.”

“I think that now that they’ve kind of solidified what they are to each other, and now that she’s kind of found herself as part of this team, she is able to ease in to — not fully, but ease into a little more of, like, not being so serious all the time.” Camacho continued. “And having fun and getting to experience all those other parts of her that maybe she’s had to stifle, and maybe she’s been wanting for so long, but never had the opportunity to let those sides of her come out.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Therefore She Is” airs tonight, May 2nd.

