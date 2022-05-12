The Flash: XS Returns in "Into the Still Force" Preview

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Into the Still Force", the fifteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, May 18th and will see the return of Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora West-Allen/XS. Nora last paid a visit form the future in "Excessive Impulsive Disorder" earlier this season when she and her brother Bart (Jordan Fisher) came to fix issues with the timeline, but this time around, Nora is there to help out her dad, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), though it may not be exactly what it seems. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then the preview below as well.

EP ERIC WALLACE DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy). Meanwhile, CCPD enlists Chester (Brandon McKnight) for help when a mysterious device is found at a crime scene. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Kayla Compton. Executive Producer and Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Christina M. Walker.

The episode's title, "Into the Still Force" suggests that the episode will deal with Iris's (Candice Patton) worsening Time Sickness. All season, viewers have seen things get progressively more dire for Iris as her mysterious condition worsens and most recently, we've seen that this Time Sickness impacts more than just Iris now. Deon, the very embodiment of the Still Force, is infected as well. While it may seem like time could be starting to run out, showrunner Eric Wallace has previously promised that the issue will be resolved this season. Wallace also directs this episode, which is one of a handful of "interlude" episodes between this season's graphic novels.

"We will explore that and resolve that throughout the remainder of the season, but always we're sticking with our graphic novel format," Wallace said of Iris' time sickness. "So, 'Armageddon' was the first graphic novel of Season 8, then we have our first interlude episode as we like to call them—those are episodes that are more standalone, and we'll have a couple of those. And then our next graphic novel will kick in at the middle of the season with an all new Big Bad. And there will actually be another one at the end of the season. We're gonna try something new this year with three graphic novels. We're gonna see how much action we can pack into Season 8. It's going to be a very wild ride, but I gotta warn folks that what is coming emotionally is gonna change Team Flash permanently. And I'm not kidding around."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Into the Still Force" airs May 18th.