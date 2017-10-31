Review: The Glowing Funko Pop Justice League Has United

Earlier this month Entertainment Earth launched a line of exclusive glow-in-the-dark Justice League Funko Pop figures that feature a very cool TRON-esque look. They were kind enough to send us samples, and we figured that we would show them off. Indeed, the glowing Funko Pop Justice League has been united! Mostly!

Yes, Cyborg is missing. Batman, Aquaman, the Flash, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern are present, but it seems that Cyborg needed a little more time in the oven because he has the largest amount of glowing bits. That’s all well and good though, because it would have ruined the symmetry of the shipment:

Now that box is something that’s deeply satisfying to any Funko collector. However, we dared to take a Pop out of the box so you can see one up close:

As noted, the figures have glow-in-the dark elements, but effect is a little too faint to capture on camera. Still, these Pops are fantastic and quite unique overall. If you’re interested, the entire Justice League lineup can be pre-ordered now via the links below with shipping slated for December. Grab ’em now because quantities are limited.

