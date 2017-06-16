Joker: Face Of Insanity Life-Size Bust Is Beyond Creepy

Fans of the Clown Prince of Crime, it’s time to clear off a spot on your collectibles shelf. The good folks over at Sideshow Collectibles have released a life-size Joker bust and it’s an absolute must for fans of one of Gotham’s most feared villains.

Partnering with Pure Arts, Sideshow Collectible has unveiled pictures of a bust they’re calling The Joker: Face of Insanity Life-Size Bust. Sculpted with an insane amount of detail, the Joker is wearing his signature grin, leaving life-like wrinkles across his furrowed brow.

On top of a base of joker cards and a magnetic bat shuriken, the bust stands in just under two feet tall.

As the product’s official description reads:

“Lifelike paint application shows off the Joker’s comedic range (or derange) with his iconic white face paint, shadowed eyelids, and ghoulish red grin from ear to ear.

Beneath the Joker’s grim visage, the base is composed of a cascade of cards all featuring the face of a fool. The Clown Prince of Crime is playing with a full deck, and this time it’s Joker’s wild. This life-size replica stands at 21.25″ from the top of the face to the bottom of the base.

The Joker: Face of Insanity Mask also comes with a magnetically attached Bat Shuriken for the base, because Batsy came to cut the deck!

Put a smile on your face with The Joker: Face of Insanity Life-Size Bust, for it’s tragedy tomorrow and comedy tonight!”

Currently scheduled for a release sometime between December 2017 and February 2018, the bust is available for pre-order through the Sideshow website.

To see the bust in its full glory, be sure to click through the gallery below.