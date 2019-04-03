First ‘The Kitchen’ Footage Debuts at CinemaCon

Warner Bros. brought quite a lot of DC Comics goodness to their CinemaCon panel — including the first footage from the adaptation of Vertigo’s The Kitchen.

ComicBook.com was on hand during the CinemaCon panel, where a teaser for the upcoming film was shown. You can check out our detailed description for it below.

“Next is The Kitchen. Melissa McCarthy plays a tough, determined role here. It’s a gritty noir story about women struggling to get by, dealing with different social issues, and determined to remind men what family means. ‘Pretty doesn’t matter,’ McCarthy’s character tells her kids. ‘It’s just a tool women use.’ When asked what she wants, she is seen loading a gun. Action begins to take over the screen. Tiffany Haddish is playing an intense, determined role. Elizabeth Moss is learning to kill and does just that. The woman cap off the trailer by saying they now run the neighborhood. By the end, they’re losing count of their money.”

The Kitchen will star McCarthy, Haddish, and Moss as a trio of New York housewives in the 1970s, who end up taking over their families’ criminal enterprises after their mobster husbands are sent to jail. At first, these three women are underestimated by their peers, but the wives become even more successful at running the organized crime game than their husbands were.

“I was excited by the idea of placing women in a position and world in which we don’t normally see them,” director Andrew Berloff explained in a previous interview.

“It’s about these individuals instead of the Mafia as an entity,” McCarthy added. “It was more about three people who are put down and held back finally breaking out. There was much more humanity to it, which also made it scarier.”

“They’re nobody special necessarily,” Moss said of the film’s main characters. “but they’re people that have a story to tell.”

The Kitchen will also star Domnhall Gleeson as a Vietnam vet-turned-hitman, with Common, Margo Martindale, Brian d’Arcy James, and Bill Camp also set to appear. The comic

“I wanted that excitement of women in a Mob movie to permeate through the casting, so I cast people you wouldn’t expect across the board,” Berloff explains. “If we’re defying stereotypes, let’s defy them all over. Who says women can’t run the Mafia? Who says comedians can’t do drama?”

The Kitchen will arrive in theaters on August 9th.