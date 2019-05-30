The Kitchen Trailer Released Online

There may be a lot of hype around that trailer for The Joker, but let’s not forget that Warner Bros. has another comic-inspired movie hitting theaters later this year. That movie is called The Kitchen, and it’s based on the Vertigo Comics series of the same name from Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle. It tells the story of the wives of three gangsters in New York who decide to run the business when their husbands are incarcerated. The comic itself is a wild ride, and the newly-released trailer for the film adaptation looks to be just as intense.

The full trailer for The Kitchen, which you can check out in the video above, was released online Thursday morning, likely to play in theaters with Godzilla: King of Monsters this weekend.

The Kitchen stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss in the main roles, fighting for control of Hell’s Kitchen in New York City while their husbands are in prison. They’re joined in the film by Domhnall Gleeson, Common, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Bill Camp, and Margo Martindale.

This will be the directorial debut for longtime writer Andrea Berloff, who penned the script for F. Gary Gray’s hit biopic Straight Outta Compton. She also wrote the screenplay for The Kitchen, in addition to her duties as director.

“I was excited by the idea of placing women in a position and world in which we don’t normally see them,” Berloff said in a previous interview. “I wanted that excitement of women in a mob movie to permeate through the casting, so I cast people you wouldn’t expect across the board. It we’re defying stereotypes, let’s defy them all over. Who says women can’t run the Mafia? Who says comedians can’t do drama?”

Berloff certainly broke the mold by casting McCarthy and Haddish, both known for their comedic chops. Over the last few years, McCarthy has started taking more dramatic roles, earning an Oscar nomination last year for her work in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The Kitchen arrives in theaters on August 9th.