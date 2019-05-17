DC

The Most Hilarious Reactions to Robert Pattinson Being Cast as Batman

The reactions to the new Batman actor are still coming in hot. Ever since the movies began, fans have had strong feelings about the actors set to play the Caped Crusader and his enemies. From Michael Keaton to Heath Ledger to Ben Affleck, people have been split about these casting decisions before the first trailer has even been released.

So we shouldn’t be surprised now that people are flipping out over Robert Pattinson being cast as the new Bruce Wayne. While some people are happy over the actor getting the role, who has been focusing on smaller actor-driven projects over the years, some are immediately pushing back in anger that the star of the Twilight films is the new Batman.

And then there are some in the middle who are having fun with the announcement. Many people understand that it’s not worth it to take these castings too seriously, especially before the first look at the movie has even been released. And that’s where some of these best tweets are coming from.

Read on to see some of the most hilarious reactions to The Batman casting news, as we wait for the final word on whether Robert Pattinson will actually play the character or if Nicholas Hoult is still in the running.

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.

The Perfect Goddamn Batman

Why did K-Stew turn it down?

Even Charlamagne tha God is laughing

Written by Stephenie Meyer

Whahuh?

The latest Bat-Gadget!

[Humor] First photo of Robert Pattinson’s Batman meeting the Justice League from r/batman

Expect a lot more of these…

I wonder if she will be cat woman 🤔 🤔 🤔 from r/batman

A little perspective helps!

Press X to pay respects

The Bat-Family reboot looks weird…

View this post on Instagram

😂😂😂 #twilightsaga #batman #thedarkknight #thisishilarious

A post shared by Victor Lamar Hillis (@vic_thed) on

